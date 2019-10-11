Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,125 shares of company stock worth $1,482,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,152,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,775,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,907,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,655,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 402,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Vericel has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $617.08 million, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

