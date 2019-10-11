Verify Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Verify has a market cap of $232,231.00 and $2.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verify has traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, YoBit and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.