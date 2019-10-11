Verity & Verity LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 2,937,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.