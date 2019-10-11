Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.63. 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.77.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

