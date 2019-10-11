Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 843,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

