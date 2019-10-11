Verity & Verity LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $138.27. 903,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,363. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

