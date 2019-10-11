Verity & Verity LLC Sells 637 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 219.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. 304,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,357. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

