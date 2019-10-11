Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.62 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and QBTC. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $233,531.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,364.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.02197897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02678736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00679354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00661111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00441271 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,622,172 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, CoinEgg, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, QBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

