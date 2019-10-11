Victrex (LON:VCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Victrex to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.47) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,272.27 ($29.69).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,078 ($27.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,100 ($40.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,073.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.14.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

