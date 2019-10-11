Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.45, 2,630,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,523,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viewray by 47.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viewray by 431.0% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 224.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viewray by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period.

About Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

