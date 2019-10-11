Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,089. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

