Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,074,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

