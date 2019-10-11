Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 402,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

