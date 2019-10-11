Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

PXD traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,702. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.