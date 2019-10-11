Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 207,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.