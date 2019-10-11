Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

