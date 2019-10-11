Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.76

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.76 and traded as low as $34.08. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

