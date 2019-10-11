Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,042. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,638 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

