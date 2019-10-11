Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Set at $18.00 by Compass Point

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been given a $18.00 price target by equities researchers at Compass Point in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,557. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.