Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

