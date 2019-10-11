Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Shares Up 9.7%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.76, 322,569 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 244,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05.

Visterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

