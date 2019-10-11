VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the August 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of VolitionRX worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VolitionRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 251,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,132. VolitionRX has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

