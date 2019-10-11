VoteCoin (VOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $177.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $158,877.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00440529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00091657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002450 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 65,334,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

