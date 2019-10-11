Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $5.91 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $7,638.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,409,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,029,837 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

