Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) received a $150.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,489,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

