Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

