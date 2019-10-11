Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $117.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,391. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41. Waste Management has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,735 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

