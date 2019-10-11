Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given a $33.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 182,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,900. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

