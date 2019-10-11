We Are One Seven LLC Buys 59,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 10,763,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

