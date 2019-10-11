We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VBK traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $179.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

