Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GMS (NYSE: GMS) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/27/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/26/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/13/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/12/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/6/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/4/2019 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2019 – GMS was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – GMS was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – GMS was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – GMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/28/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

8/22/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of GMS by 607,075.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 376,387 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of GMS by 18.6% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 795,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

