Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

10/10/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/27/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/24/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/7/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/30/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/29/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/22/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/21/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/15/2019 – Tcr2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 59,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,054. The firm has a market cap of $358.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

