Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RMR Group (RMR)

RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2019 – RMR Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

10/3/2019 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

10/2/2019 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2019 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – RMR Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – RMR Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – RMR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RMR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $44.66. 127,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,860. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $80.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

