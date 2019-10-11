Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.33 ($22.61).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). 1,203,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.67. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,519.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

