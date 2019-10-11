Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,496. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson purchased 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,316,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,385,000 after buying an additional 108,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 380,629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Welbilt by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

