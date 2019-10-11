Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 7.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 243,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

