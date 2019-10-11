Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 4,894,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,514,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

