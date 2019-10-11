Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.55.

WERN stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 82.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 220.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

