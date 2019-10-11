Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the August 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573. Westell Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Westell Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

