Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 5,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $511.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

