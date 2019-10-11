Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises 1.9% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $5,980,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.22. 20,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $159.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

