Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,326 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after acquiring an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. 3,845,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,089. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

