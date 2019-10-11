Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in New Residential Investment by 476.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

