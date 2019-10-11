Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $19,663,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Docusign by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $3,503,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after buying an additional 134,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush upgraded Docusign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 2,674,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,873. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,360.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $235,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,737. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.