Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 118,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

