Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,290 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 94,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,578. The stock has a market cap of $399.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 76.70%. Analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.