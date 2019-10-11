Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,681,000 after buying an additional 818,015 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 242,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

