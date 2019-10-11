Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $462,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 898,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,766. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

