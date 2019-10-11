Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 435,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $165,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boeing by 18.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE BA traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.45. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

