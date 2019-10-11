Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given a $6.50 target price by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,353. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.